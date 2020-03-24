Tencent reigns supreme as the top-grossing mobile publisher for 2020

Tencent has kept its spot as the top-grossing mobile publisher by revenue as reported by App Annie.

Overall, Tencent's revenue grew 21 per cent year-on-year to $54.1 billion. Fellow Chinese publisher NetEase claimed second place while Activision Blizzard rounded off the top three – the same positions as last year.

Furthermore, Asian companies dominated the top 10, taking five places. Joining Tencent and NetEase were Bandai Namco in fifth place, Netmarble at No.6 and finally, Sony at No.8.

On top of this, 27 spots on the top 52 publishers chart belong to publishers headquartered in Asia. As a single country, the US had the best performance, taking 17 places.

Other companies in the top 10 include Supercell at No.4 and Playrix at no.7, while ninth place went to Playtika. Rounding off the top 10 wass InterActiveCorp.

Moving up

This year, three companies saw a significant increase in their rankings. Just missing out on a place in the top 10 at No. 11 was American firm Zynga, while Google leapt up to 15th. The final company to see a jump of 10 places was Scopely, which finished at No.41.

Meanwhile. Disney debuted in 32nd place, while Moon Active was one behind at No. 33 – likely due to Coin Master being the top-grossing mobile game in Europe last year – and Sea entered at No.37.

However, China proved dominant with four new entries, the first being Lilith at No.27, followed by 37Games at No.30. Long Tech Network took 46th place, and Lotta Games was one behind in 47th place.