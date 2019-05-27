EA, Unity, Soccer Manager, Huuuge Games and RiseAngle join the illustrious speaker lineup for Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong is just weeks away and we’re still adding to our incredible list of expert speakers for the July 17th and 18th event.

Held at the fabulous Cyberport venue and in association with Animoca Brands, 120 speakers will deliver over 55 hours worth of valuable content to 750 delegates from all over the games industry.

We're delighted to share the next wave of amazing speakers from the biggest brands such as Devin Nambiar from EA, as he joins the likes of Tencent, NetEase, Giant Interactive, Super Evil Megacorp and more - you can find out more about those earlier speakers here.

Left-to-right: Devin Nambiar, Maxin De Wit, Michelle Chan, Rokimas Soeharyo

Expert insight into South East Asia Markets.

With Pocket Gamer Connects heading to Hong Kong for the first time, we’re looking forward to introducing developers, publishers and investors to each other from both the West and the East. Our conference tracks will also have a special focus on international opportunities.

One such seminar will be from Unity’s Maxim De Wit speaking about the South East Asia Markets, offering his own expert insight to the ever growing market, while Soccer Manager’s Michelle Chan will reveal her experiences with working with a Chinese publisher.



Indonesian mobile game developer TouchTen Games’ Rokimas Soeharyo and Xtra Life’s Wandrille Pruvot discuss why they both chose SaaS Back End for their upcoming games.

Left-to-right: Wandrille Pruvot, Yoav Ecker, Barry O'Neill, Mao Eric Li

Making money, making games



As ever, our conference content will feature the classic topics of interest to any developer, from how to monetise your game to working with brands and international Intellectual Property. Tab Tale’s Yoav Ecker will show you what is - or isn’t - important in monetisation, and the magic of knowing where to look to make money.

Touch Press’ Barry O’Neill moderates a panel with Mao Eric Li of DeNA on whether working with licensed IP is a path to success.

With all-new tracks for 2019 including Instant Games and Hyper-casual.

We’re constantly evolving our seminar content to keep up with the ever-changing games industry, with all-new tracks for 2019 including Instant Games and Hyper-casual.

HTML5 gamification specialist Black Snowfall joins us with Filipp Karmanov at the helm, looking at HTML5 in 2019 and what’s in store for the future.



Our Live Ops track will detail ways to take full advantage of this increasingly important sector, where 6waves’ Billy Chan will take part in a panel exploring live ops priorities for different game genres. Social casino games is still a hot market in 2019 and Andrew Wong of Huuuge Games will outline the market landscape and share best practices in user acquisition, live ops, localisation and re-marketing fields.

Left-to-right: Filipp Karmanov, Billy Chan, Andrew Wong, Francesco Berre

Esports and the future



Exploring the possibilities for voice and text chat to deliver the best multiplayer experiences.

LJQ Limited’s very own Francesco Berre will explain how esports’ rising popularity can promote physical activity in schools in a bid to unify gaming and sports. That’s not all - Yoozoo Games’ Arslan Kiran presents their new cross-platform strategy that encompasses mobile, PC and console and how they plan to bring about platform agnostic esports, which they believe will usher in a new era for the sector.

Speaking of the future, Vivox’s Thomas Wong hosts a session exploring the possibilities for voice and text chat to deliver the best multiplayer experiences for your game and its players.

And one panel that any forward-thinking games professional can’t afford to miss features RiseAngle’s Kaveh Vahdat and Boomzap’s Christopher Natsuume as they gaze into future opportunities for developers.



And we’re proud that representatives from the likes of Joypac, Mobvista, Lab Cave Games and Gogochart have confirmed they will join our schedule.

Left-to-right: Arslan Kiran, Thomas Wong, Kaveh Vahdat, Christopher Natsuume

One ticket, two events



Joining us in Hong Kong also for the first time is partner event Blockchain Gamer Connects, bringing a further seven unmissable tracks for any blockchain games professional. You can read about some of the speakers appearing here.

Your ticket will get you into both shows and all 15 conference tracks.

Fringe benefits

The incredible list of speakers for Hong Kong will continue to grow in the lead-up to the show, but there’s more to our expo than the jam-packed conference schedule for you to sink your teeth into.

Additionally, there will be a string of fringe events and networking opportunities, whether it's our online meeting scheduler free to all delegates or our SpeedMatch sessions, which pairs developers and publishers speed dating style. From the industries heavy-hitters to up-and-coming indie developers, you’ll find them all at the show.

The Very Big Indie Pitch also makes the journey to the East, giving indie developers the chance to showcase their games to a panel of expert judges for the chance to win prizes worth thousands of dollars.

Brand new for 2019, Investor Connector will see pre-selected applicants paired for one-on-one meetings with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

And last - but definitely not least - it isn’t a Pocket Gamer Connects without our notorious Global Connects Party on the first night. If you want to carry on networking until late whilst enjoying a free bar, finger food and music, then this party is the one for you. Come make some valuable connections and unforgettable memories!

