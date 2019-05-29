News

The US-China trade war could see the States impose a 25 per cent tariff on game consoles

The US-China trade war could see the States impose a 25 per cent tariff on game consoles
By , Staff Writer

The US government’s trade war with China could see a tariff imposed on game console imports.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative has suggested a number of imported goods from China could face a 25 per cent tariff.

The proposed list includes video game consoles and machines, coin-operated arcade machines, and parts related to the operation of coin-operated arcade games.

Tensions between the US and China have already seen Huawei products kicked off of Google’s Android ecosystem.

This means (trade) war

The USTR’s latest product list for tariffs is the largest in its history, though it has already hit gaming with a 10 per cent tariff on AMD and Nvidia GPU hardware.

While the previous head of the Electronic Software Association kept the organisation silent over tariffs, a recent leadership change sees the ESA more willing to comment on the increased friction.

“The video game industry boasts a trade surplus for the American economy,” said the ESA, speaking to GameDaily. “Tariffs will hurt the American economy, its industries, and its consumers.”

The tariffs also threaten the board game industry, with analysts predicting a hike of five to 10 per cent on prices across that sector.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News May 10th, 2019

US China trade war escalates as Trump raises tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese products

News May 29th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Tencent claims top three positions for highest grossing in China

News May 20th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Game for Peace the second top grosser in China behind Honor of Kings

News May 14th, 2019

Detective Pikachu captures biggest weekend opening ever in US for a video game film adaptation

News May 13th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Clash of Clans the US top grosser again, but it can't beat Coin Master in the UK

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies