10 Supercell jobs to apply for this week

A job search can be a long and arduous process, venturing from job board to job board sometimes not even knowing what positions are out there.
Coupled with the difficulties faced in job markets in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of people are struggling to know where to start.
Apply now
Each week at PocketGamer.biz, we will spotlight the diverse reservoir of positions available within the games industry, from industry-leading games developers to indie studios currently searching for the next shining star to add to their team.
This week we have gathered 10 interesting positions currently available from industry-leading mobile games developer Supercell, from three of their locations in Shanghai, Helsinki and San Francisco.
You can also head on over to our Jobs Board for a selection of open positions now on offer.
Job description: Supercell's structure is based on the idea of having small, independent teams. Small teams allow us to build, break and shift quickly, but they also require that everyone on the team fills multiple roles.
Working as an artist at Supercell is not an exception to this, and therefore the Clash Mini team is now looking for a game artist who will specialise in visual effects but is able to contribute in other areas of game development as well.
We are not looking for just any artist, but we're looking for a game artist who loves, plays, lives, and breathes games. You will be surrounded by people who will help you become a better game developer each day, inspiring you and pushing you to break the mould of mobile games as we currently know them. Of course, you will be a similar source of inspiration to everyone around you, too.
Job description: We’re looking for an experienced server engineer to join our in-house development team for Supercell ID.
The Supercell ID team is an independent product team developing a social platform for players to connect to games and to other players. More than that, the service is also the best way for our players to keep their accounts safe. Supercell ID is live in all Supercell games, and we are actively adding new layers to offer account holders even more benefits.
For anyone with a background in a large tech company with huge engineering teams, we want to emphasise that this position doesn't come with ready-made building blocks that are just waiting to be put into place.
On the other hand, you get to handle a much larger spectrum of technical details. It's a job that suits someone with a strong preference for being hands-on and with a solid understanding of how to do things well and wisely, from the ground up.
Job description: Whatever your background is, you are a storyteller at heart. You believe that timeless and emotionally powerful stories spring from distinctive worlds populated by memorable characters. You will play an indispensable role in building those worlds and telling those stories for an audience of hundreds of millions around the world.
You can have your own special skill (or two), and we don’t expect you to be perfect in everything. What’s more important is your eagerness to solve a broad variety of creative challenges to help build love for the game. Most importantly, we’re looking for artists who love, live and breathe games.
You’ll be surrounded by game programmers, artists, community managers, brand marketers, and others who do too. Together, you’ll work to build worlds, characters and games to be loved and enjoyed by millions and millions of players for years to come!
Job description: We’re looking for a proven leader in sound design and audio production who can bring our games to life with world-class immersive soundscapes that elevate the player experience.
The audio lead will play an important role in our Shanghai Studio as the first hire in this discipline. In your role, you’ll bridge collaboration between our development team, audio vendors, composers, and licensors to deliver a beautiful and unforgettable audio experience to our players.
You will have significant autonomy and a high level of impact, working closely with multiple game teams in Shanghai and, when needed, supporting Helsinki game team needs - building amazing games, and creating all things audio that appears in our games.
Job description: We are looking for an experienced programmer for our tools and tech team.
The team is a small and independent team that maintains our internal tech stack and works seamlessly with our game teams to develop solutions and tools that revolutionise the way we develop games at Supercell.
We’re looking for someone like you, who ideally has years of experience, and knowledge acquired from the gaming industry. To be successful in this role, you will need to be a proactive programmer who works directly with game teams to deliver world-class mobile games.
Job description: We’re looking for an experienced data scientist to join our in-house development team for Supercell ID.
The Supercell ID team is an independent product team developing an account service helping players to connect with their friends, discover new games and make online payments. The service is live in all Supercell games and we are expanding to include games from our investee companies.
As a product, we are at the very beginning of our journey and we are actively adding new layers to offer players and games more value. If you are interested in being part of this journey, impacting millions of our players' experience of our games, this might just be the job for you!
Job description: Supercell wants to create games to last for years to come. Every day, an astounding (and growing) number of people play Supercell’s games, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Hay Day, Boom Beach and Clash Royale.
That doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be around forever. Our game development teams work non-stop evolving our games and keeping players entertained.
The marketing team does the same to bring new players in and to use different media channels to ensure existing players stay engaged. Supercell’s media team endeavours to put our games in front of potential and existing players, like no other mobile games. We are just getting started and have a ton of stuff we want to try and learn.
So if you know your way around media planning, user acquisition, and partner management across a range of channels, keep reading. If you have a personal passion for games and the vision and commitment to plan and execute Supercell’s media buys, then see below and apply!
Job description: We’re looking for an experienced content and outsourcing team lead to join us, as we have a desire to do more for our players.
We’re looking to scale and take our content and outsourcing function to the next level, by redefining how we work both internally, and with partners that help us make games loved and played by millions.
In this role, you will help set up the team and the function, work with talented people and streamline the workflows between game teams, external partners and the content and outsourcing team. By scaling how we work with content and outsourcing, we help teams stay small and work more flexibly, allowing the game teams to focus on their games and development as they should.
As a team lead you will also be making sure we leverage internally our knowledge and resources across teams and offices, removing obstacles and distractions and dealing with a range of matters, from partner management to long-term planning.
Job description: We are looking for a passionate and experienced user experience designer to join our Shanghai studio, which is our first development studio outside of Finland.
If you are someone who has a tremendous amount of innovative game UI/UX design ideas and you would like to put them to use with a world-class team in the world’s largest gaming market, then this is a perfect role for you.
Your main focus will be on developing game UI/UX for one of our new projects. Working closely with game designers and artists, you will create intuitive UX flows that holistically connect all parts of a game, and bring them to life through appealing UI design.
At Supercell, you're immersed in a culture that emphasises independence and learning. You enjoy working as part of a team but are hungry to take responsibility on an individual level. We feel that talent feeds talent, and that’s why we work together to create the best possible designs.
Job description: We are looking for a passionate and experienced game artist to join our Shanghai studio which is our first international development studio outside Helsinki.
If you are someone who has a tremendous amount of innovative game concept ideas that you would like to work with a world-class team to develop, in a culture that emphasises independence and learning, in the world’s largest gaming market, then this is a perfect role for you.
You take pride in your work and know what it means to take responsibility and deliver quality-focused games. We work in a dynamic and agile environment – meaning we don’t have long development cycles but instead we release new features, events and improvements to the game multiple times a year. We don’t have strict processes that we need to follow but instead, we create the process and deadlines independently as a team.
Your main focus will be on developing new beloved characters for the game. You will need to be a generalist in the sense that you should be able to independently design, execute and make your assets work.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?