News

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite conjures up 100,000 installs from first month in beta

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite conjures up 100,000 installs from first month in beta
By , Senior Editor

Niantic’s latest location-based augmented reality game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has summoned up more than 100,000 installs during the first month of its open beta.

The beta began on May 1st in Australia and New Zealand. According to Sensor Tower, the number of downloads come from both the App Store and Google Play, but doesn’t factor in uninstalls or the same user downloading the game to multiple devices.

Preparing for global launch

Wizards Unite is said to have been the 29th and 30th most downloaded mobile game in New Zealand and Australia in May. the game is estimated to have grossed $40,000 in that time, with the majority, 91 per cent, coming from Australia.

Google Play made up a third of all player spending, despite only launching on Android on May 21st.

Sensor Tower said during Pokemon Go’s first 30 days in the two countries, it grossed $11.2 million and generated 3.7 million installs.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Feb 21st, 2019

Jurassic World Alive grosses $40 million in nine months

News Dec 19th, 2018

Candy Crush Saga was the top grossing mobile game on the US app stores in November

News Nov 21st, 2018

Weekly global mobile game charts: Pokemon Go enjoys grossing spike in the West following Pokemon Let's Go launch

News Nov 6th, 2018

Pokemon Go revenue in October is up 67 per cent year-over-year to $73 million

News Oct 11th, 2018

Niantic’s Pokemon Go catches $84.8m in revenue for September

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies