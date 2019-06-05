Harry Potter: Wizards Unite conjures up 100,000 installs from first month in beta

Niantic’s latest location-based augmented reality game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has summoned up more than 100,000 installs during the first month of its open beta.

The beta began on May 1st in Australia and New Zealand. According to Sensor Tower, the number of downloads come from both the App Store and Google Play, but doesn’t factor in uninstalls or the same user downloading the game to multiple devices.

Preparing for global launch

Wizards Unite is said to have been the 29th and 30th most downloaded mobile game in New Zealand and Australia in May. the game is estimated to have grossed $40,000 in that time, with the majority, 91 per cent, coming from Australia.

Google Play made up a third of all player spending, despite only launching on Android on May 21st.

Sensor Tower said during Pokemon Go’s first 30 days in the two countries, it grossed $11.2 million and generated 3.7 million installs.