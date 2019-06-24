News

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite makes $300,000 in first 24 hours from US and UK

By

Niantic’s Harry Potter: Wizards Unite generated $300,000 in revenue within its first 24 hours in the US and UK.

That's according to data from Sensor Tower, which reports that the title was downloaded over 400,000 during this time frame, too. This is nearly 20 times less than what Pokemon Go garnered at 7.5 million downloads, as the title again was only released in the US until the UK received the app seven days later.

Wizards Unite debuted at first place on the US App Store for free games, however, has failed to match the high numbers that Pokemon Go achieved three years prior.

The game's predecessor - 2016's Pokémon Go - managed to generate $2 million from player spending in its first day in the wild, having only been released in the US at the time.

Rolling out

The magical free-to-play augmented reality mobile game launched in the US and UK on June 21st, 2019. Here players battle mystical creatures as they look to free the Muggle world from evil magic and return stolen ‘Foundables’ to their original place.

Wizards Unite has already begun rolling out worldwide and is now available in most of Europe, Canada and parts of Asia.

Since launching in July 2016, Pokemon Go has continued to make huge amounts of revenue with the latest figures estimating the game to have surpassed the $2.5 billion mark.


