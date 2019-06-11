E3 2019: Nintendo developing sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo is developing a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch.

A teaser trailer for the game bookended the company's E3 Direct. The game has the same art style as the original title, released on March 3rd 2017 across both the Switch and Wii U.

The trailer spent much of its time with both Link and Zelda in a familiar looking Hyrule to that seen in the previous game.

No release date was given for the game, nor were there any details on gameplay.

