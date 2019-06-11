E3 2019: The key Switch announcements and all the games from Nintendo Direct

Additional reporting by Matthew Forde.
Nintendo's E3 Direct for 2019 was filled with a raft of game reveals and release date announcements for Nintendo Switch.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Switch has been delayed to March 20th 2020. The game had been slated for a 2019 release, but Nintendo said it had pushed that back to “ensure that the game is the best it can be”.
One big title is still launching this year though: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. The remake of the classic Game Boy title is heading for Nintendo’s console on September 20th 2019.
In other Zelda-related news, a Breath of the Wild sequel was also announced as in development for the Switch, though no release date was given.
Nintendo dedicated a couple slots of the Direct to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, with the reveal of Hero from Dragon Quest XI entering the game as a playable character. The big news here though was the return of Banjo-Kazooie to a Nintendo platform.
The popular Rare characters made their start on the N64, and are now back as playable characters in Smash Bros. thanks to a collaboration with Microsoft.
Where are the mobile games?
Surprisingly, there was no news on Nintendo’s mobile games.
With Mario Kart Tour in beta and the upcoming launch of Dr. Mario World, it was a shame not to see the titles given even a passing mention. No new updates were given to existing mobile titles either.
There were many more Nintendo Switch first-party and third-party game announcements and details revealed during the Direct, however.
You can view a full list of those games, ordered by release date, below, to get a better understanding of what the Nintendo Switch’s upcoming release slate looks like.
Nintendo Switch 2019 and 2020 release schedule
June 2019
Contra Anniversary Collection (Konami) - Available today
Collection of Mana (Square Enix) - Available later today on Nintendo EShop
Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games / Spike Chunsoft) - June 13th 2019
My Friend Pedro (Devolver Digital) - June 20th 2019
Catan (Asmodee Digital) - June 20th 2019
Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) - June 28th 2019
July 2019
Stranger Things Season 3 The Game (Bonus XP/Netflix) - July 4th 2019
Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix) - July 12th 2019
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Team Ninja) - July 19th 2019
Wolfenstein Youngblood (Bethesda Softworks) - July 26th 2019
Fire Emblem Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo Games) - July 26th 2019
August 2019
Astral Chain (Platinum Games) - August 30th 2019
Summer 2019
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Hero/Erdrick Fighter Pass DLC (Nintendo) - Summer
September 2019
Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Activision Publishing) - September 3rd 2019
Daemon X Machina (Marvelous / First Studio) - September 13th 2019
Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc) - September 20th 2019
The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening (Nintendo) - September 20th 2019
Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive Inc / Koch Media) - September 24th 2019
Contra Rogue Corps (Konami Digital Entertainment) - September 24th 2019
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (Square Enix) - September 27th
November 2019
Just Dance 2020 (Ubisoft) - November 5th 2019
Pokemon Sword and Shield (Nintendo) - November 15th
Doom Eternal (Bethesda Softworks) - November 22nd, 2019
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Sega) - November 2019
Fall/Winter 2019
The Elder Scrolls: Blades (Bethesda Softworks) - Fall 2019
The Sinking City (Frogwares) - Fall 2019
New Super Lucky's Tale (Playful Studios) - Fall 2019
Resident Evil 5 (Capcom) - Fall 2019
Resident Evil 6 (Capcom) - Fall 2019
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles (Square Enix) - Winter
Panzer Dragoon (Megapixel Studio) - Winter 2019
Dauntless (Phoenix Labs) - Late 2019
Alien Isolation (Sega Europe Limited) - 2019
The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete edition (CD Projekt RED) - 2019
Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) - 2019
Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Netflix) 2019
2020
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - March 20th 2020
Trials of Mana (Square Enix) - Early 2020
Empire of Sin (Romero Games / Paradox Interactive) - Spring 2020
Minecraft Dungeons - Mojang Studios - Spring 2020
No More Heroes 3 (Marvelous / Grasshopper Manufacture) - 2020
No release date
Hollow Knight Silksong (Team Cherry) - Coming soon
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - No release date
You can see all our E3 coverage right here.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?