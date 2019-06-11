News

E3 2019: Link’s Awakening gets September release on Switch

E3 2019: Link’s Awakening gets September release on Switch
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo has revealed that the reimagining of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening will be releasing on Switch on September 20th, 2019.

This is the latest entry on The Legend of Zelda series after Breath of the Wild released on the console in 2017.

New gameplay was shown, with Link traversing the grassy fields and taking on behemoths of monsters that await.

Shopkeeper trick

We also got a glimpse of the infamous shopkeeper trick that will feature in the game also, where players can steal items from the shop, though may risk being labelled a THIEF for the rest of the game.

No price details were given for the title.

You can see all our E3 coverage right here.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Jun 11th, 2019

E3 2019: The key Switch announcements and all the games from Nintendo Direct

News Jun 11th, 2019

E3 2019: Nintendo developing sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

News Jun 11th, 2019

Nintendo and Microsoft collaborate to bring Banjo-Kazooie home in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

News Jun 11th, 2019

Animal Crossing: New Horizons delayed to 2020

News Jun 11th, 2019

E3 2019: The Witcher 3 lands on Nintendo Switch in 2019

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies