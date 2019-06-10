E3 2019: All the mobile game news in one place

E3 is back for another year and while some key companies are missing, there some still some big players in town.

This year's show has press conferences from Microsoft, Ubisoft, Bethesda and Square Enix, while Nintendo will also be presenting a Direct showcase.

To help you keep track of what's going on, we'll be reporting on the hottest stories coming out of the show right here on PocketGamer.biz, and you can find them all in this roundup.

As a bonus, we've also linked to the top stories in the PC gaming space courtesy of PCGamesInsider.biz.

Don't forget you can check the E3 livestream schedule here.

Be sure to check back for all the latest breaking news and analysis.