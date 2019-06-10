Feature

E3 2019: All the mobile game news in one place

By , Senior Editor
E3 2019: All the mobile game news in one place

E3 is back for another year and while some key companies are missing, there some still some big players in town.

This year's show has press conferences from Microsoft, Ubisoft, Bethesda and Square Enix, while Nintendo will also be presenting a Direct showcase.

To help you keep track of what's going on, we'll be reporting on the hottest stories coming out of the show right here on PocketGamer.biz, and you can find them all in this roundup.

As a bonus, we've also linked to the top stories in the PC gaming space courtesy of PCGamesInsider.biz.

Don't forget you can check the E3 livestream schedule here.

Be sure to check back for all the latest breaking news and analysis.


Click here to view the list »
Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

192 Feature Jun 10th, 2019

51 top games in soft launch: From Marvel Super War and Disney Sorcerer’s Arena to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Candy Crush Tales

Feature May 8th, 2019

Mobile games industry financials calendar 2019

Feature Apr 12th, 2019

Meet 31 of the top most exciting Washington state games companies

Feature Apr 4th, 2019

11 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Superstar Sessions

Feature Mar 29th, 2019

16 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Indie Track

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies