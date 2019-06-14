News

E3 2019: Fallout Shelter coming to Tesla cars; sequel heading for China

By , Senior Editor

Bethesda still has big plans for its Fallout Shelter IP four years after its release, with the game heading to Tesla cars and a sequel on its way to China.

The Tesla release was announced by Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Todd Howard and Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the E3 Coliseum livestream.

While Tesla cars are self-driving, Musk said games like Fallout Shelter are designed to be played when the vehicles are parked.

It joins the likes of Cuphead, Beach Buggy Racing 2, 2048, Asteroids, Lunar Lander, Missile Command and Centipede as playable games.

Heading East

Meanwhile YouTube Channel JuiceHead reports that a sequel called Fallout Shelter Online is on its way to China.

The mobile title retains the base building features that made the original so popular - with 150 million-plus downloads to date - but adds more open-world aspects.

As the video notes, the new title expands on the open world by enabling players to kit out their vault dwellers with gear and venture out into other dungeons and areas. There’s also a new PvP mode enabling players to fight other users and join guilds.

No mention of Fallout Shelter Online was made during Bethesda’s E3 press conference, though the show is targeted at Western audiences.

You can find out more about the China mobile games market at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th and 18th.

You can find all of our E3 coverage right here.


