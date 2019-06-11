E3 2019: The Witcher 3 lands on Nintendo Switch in 2019

CD Projekt's hit RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch this year.

The news was revealed during Nintendo's E3 Direct. The title was first released back in 2015 and is already available on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Despite being an ageing title, the game is a good get given Nintendo has classically struggled to get third-party support from big publishers.

It's also an 18-rated title, adding a more adult-oriented game to the Switch's lineup.

