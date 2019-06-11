News

E3 2019: The Witcher 3 lands on Nintendo Switch in 2019

E3 2019: The Witcher 3 lands on Nintendo Switch in 2019
By , Senior Editor

CD Projekt's hit RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch this year.

The news was revealed during Nintendo's E3 Direct. The title was first released back in 2015 and is already available on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Despite being an ageing title, the game is a good get given Nintendo has classically struggled to get third-party support from big publishers.

It's also an 18-rated title, adding a more adult-oriented game to the Switch's lineup.

You can see all our E3 coverage right here.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

as News Jun 11th, 2019

E3 2019: The key Switch announcements and all the games from Nintendo Direct

as News Jun 11th, 2019

Nintendo and Microsoft collaborate to bring Banjo-Kazooie home in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

as News Jun 11th, 2019

Animal Crossing: New Horizons delayed to 2020

as News Jun 11th, 2019

E3 2019: Nintendo developing sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

as News Jun 11th, 2019

E3 2019: Link’s Awakening gets September release on Switch

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies