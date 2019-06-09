News

Microsoft unveils next generation Xbox console Project Scarlett

Microsoft unveils next generation Xbox console Project Scarlett
By , Senior Editor

Microsoft has revealed that its next console codenamed Project Scarlett is launching in holiday 2020.

Announced during E3 2019, head of Xbox Phil Spencer was keen to position Microsoft's next generation platform to gamers, rather than as an entertainment hub, as had been the original pitch for the Xbox One.

"We heard you, a console should be designed build and optimised for one thing and one thing only: gaming," said Spencer.

Microsoft executives touted features such as 120fps, GDDR6 RAM, real-time ray-tracing and 8K resolution. The hardware will be powered by a custom CPU based on AMD's Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA architecture.

The console is set to launch late next year with Halo Infinite as a launch title.

Cross-platform future

While Microsoft is launching new console hardware, its future appears to be across numerous devices.

During a video reveal Microsoft stated: "when we think about the future of gaming, it's not just PC, it's not just console, it's not just mobile, it's really all of the above".

Spencer stated meanwhile that Project Scarlett would be the "foundation of our future in console" as well as the "formation of our future in the cloud".

Into the cloud

During the E3 press conference, Microsoft announced that players would be able to turn their own Xbox One into a free xCloud server.

Project xCloud is designed to let users play their Xbox games on any device, including mobile, from any location.

This new announcement means that, not just being able to stream from Microsoft's own data centres, users can now stream games from their own console to other devices.

E3 attendees will be able to get a hands-on with xCloud this week.

Given Microsoft is eyeing a future where it's games are accessible everywhere, it's likely that Project xCloud will be a part of Project Scarlett when it launches in holiday 2020.

You can see all our E3 coverage right here.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Jun 9th, 2019

Microsoft acquires Psychonauts 2 dev Double fine

News Jun 9th, 2019

Pre-registrations open for Gears Pop mobile game

News Jun 7th, 2019

E3 2019: Livestream schedule for the biggest press conferences

News Apr 25th, 2019

Xbox Live monthly active users dropped to 63m in last financial quarter

News Apr 12th, 2019

Microsoft: Google has technology and community, but Stadia needs content to succeed

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies