News

Microsoft acquires Psychonauts 2 dev Double fine

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 9th, 2019 acquisition Double Fine
Microsoft 		Not disclosed
Microsoft acquires Psychonauts 2 dev Double fine
By , Senior Editor

Microsoft has acquired Psychonauts developer Double Fine Productions.

News of the deal was revealed during Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference. Double Fine, founded by Tim Schafer, is currently working on Psychonauts 2. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, as with all titles developed by Xbox Game Studios.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed .

Double Fine joins a growing list of in-house Xbox studios. At last year's E3 it announced the acquisitions of State of Decay developer Undead Labs, Forza Horizon studio Playground Games, Hellblade creator Ninja Theory and We Happy Few outfit Compulsion games.

You can see all our E3 coverage right here.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Jun 9th, 2019

Microsoft unveils next generation Xbox console Project Scarlett

News Jun 9th, 2019

Pre-registrations open for Gears Pop mobile game

News Jun 7th, 2019

E3 2019: Livestream schedule for the biggest press conferences

News Apr 25th, 2019

Xbox Live monthly active users dropped to 63m in last financial quarter

News Apr 12th, 2019

Microsoft: Google has technology and community, but Stadia needs content to succeed

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies