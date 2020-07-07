Report: Xbox is interested in buying Warner Bros' games division

Microsoft is apparently interested in snapping up entertainment giant Warner Bros' games division.

That's according to a report from The Information, which says that the Xbox firm has joined the likes of Activision Blizzard, EA and Take-Two in wanting to buy Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment (WBIE).

The deal would see the Big M acquiring the studios and staff that are part of the WBIE business, with projects tied to Warner Bros IP – such as the Batman Arkham series and Harry Potter – not being part of the deal.

News that Warner Bros' games arm was up for sale broke during June 2020. The company was apparently also set to announce new Batman and Harry Potter games at this year's E3 before the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

