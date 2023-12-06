Microsoft accelerates plans for Xbox mobile marketplace launch

Microsoft is actively working on a mobile storefront for Xbox, signalling a strategic move to tap into the mobile gaming market dominated by rivals like Apple and Google.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed the development at the CCXP convention in Brazil, emphasising the significance of the digital marketplace in Microsoft's strategy. The move aligns with Microsoft's plans to create a new Xbox Mobile Platform, as outlined in discussions with the Competition Markets Authority in October 2022.

An ambitious project

Video game industry executive Montgomery Singman took to LinkedIn to share his thoughts on the Windows company's decision to go all in on building a mobile storefront, calling the move one that is, “Poised to redefine how players access Microsoft's games," as it focuses on the company's ecosystem.

Pondering whether the move will deliver enhanced gaming experiences, or pave the way for new opportunities in game development? Singman affirms that, “Microsoft is not just dipping its toes but diving headfirst into the mobile gaming sphere with an ambitious project." Adding that the Windows company is, “Building a digital marketplace that promises to revolutionize how we access and play games on mobile devices."

“As part of their broader strategy, this initiative isn't just a fleeting thought," said Singman. “It's a concrete step towards making Xbox a ubiquitous presence in the gaming world, transcending traditional console boundaries."

Not long now

In a conversation with Bloomberg, Spencer noted that the launch is imminent, challenging competitors like Apple and Google to expand its gaming ecosystem. The recent $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard also solidifies Microsoft's dedication to gaming, and with this mobile storefront, they aim to extend the joy of gaming to a broader audience. As the Windows company seeks new partners to strengthen its foray into mobile, Spencer outlined plans, “To make sure that Xbox is not only relevant today but for the next 10, 20 years, we’re going to have to be strong across many screens.”

Microsoft's delayed entry into mobile markets has certainly raised eyebrows over the years.

CEO Satya Nadella admitted in October that the company's “exit” from the mobile phone business could've been handled better. “I think there could have been ways we could have made it work by perhaps reinventing the category of computing between PCs, tablets, and phones," he said in an interview with Business Insider.

However, Microsoft is poised to make a strong impact that could potentially cause concern for established players like Apple, Google and Epic Games. As the company invests significantly in its gaming ambitions, the success of the mobile storefront could reshape the gaming landscape, making it a development worth watching for industry and consumers alike.