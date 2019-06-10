E3 2019: Ubisoft's UPlay+ PC subscription service will be available across devices when it comes to Google Stadia in 2020

Ubisoft has revealed a new PC game subscription service that will cost $14.99 a month to access a library of more than 100 titles.

Called UPlay+, subscribers will get access to a large catalogue of triple-A titles, which will also include new and upcoming releases, premium editions, DLC and other post-launch content. Users will also be included in game betas and early access programs.

Franchises are set to include Prince of Persia, Splitnet Cell and Beyond Good & Evil. New titles such as Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Watch Dogs: Legion and others will also be available.

The subscription service will launch on September 3rd. Those who subscribe between now and August 15th will get free access to the catalogue from September 3rd to September 30th.

Coming to Stadia

Not just coming to PC, UPlay+ is also set to launch on Google Stadia in 2020. That means Ubisoft's catalogue of games will be playable across devices, from desktop and laptops to smartphones and tablets.

It should be noted though that Stadia will initially only be available on Pixel phones when it launches in November, though the service will launch on other mobile devices at a later date.

Stadia's own Pro subscription package is priced at $9.99, with a free 'Stadia Base' service launching next year.

"The value of Uplay+ is that you not only get access to our upcoming releases, but you also get access to the premium editions, which includes all additional content for the game," said Ubisoft VP of platform and product management Brenda Panagrossi.

"For example, the Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition is a $120 value, and Uplay+ subscribers will have access to it as part of their subscription. If you add up the value of all the premium editions of our new releases over the course of a year, the total value is well above the $14.99 per month price of Uplay+."

