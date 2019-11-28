News

Google snaps up Assassin's Creed developers for Stadia Games studio

Google snaps up Assassin's Creed developers for Stadia Games studio
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Several former Assassin's Creed developers have been hired by Google's recently-established Stadia Games and Entertainment first-party studio.

As reported by VGC, the Montreal outfit has snapped up the likes of Sébastien Puel as the director general of Stadia Games and Entertainment. Previously, he was an executive producer for the Assassin's Creed franchise between the IP's second entry in 2009 to 2014's Unity.

The first-party studio's head of production is now Francois Pelland, who before this was the executive director of development at Ubisoft's Quebec studio.

Art director

Meanwhile, Mathieu Leduc has come on board as art director having worked on both the Watch Dogs and Assassin's Creed series.

Google announced its first games studio at GDC in March earlier this year, with former Ubisoft and EA executive Jade Raymond heading up the firm. 

Head on over to PCGamesInsider.biz for the full story

 


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Jun 14th, 2019

E3 2019: Mobile gets a fair shake as the lines between platforms blur

News Jun 10th, 2019

E3 2019: Ubisoft's UPlay+ PC subscription service will be available across devices when it comes to Google Stadia in 2020

News Jun 10th, 2019

E3 2019: Ubisoft's Guillemot on why the firm is early on Google's Stadia games streaming platform

News Jul 19th, 2019

Ubisoft: Cost of porting games to Stadia not that high

Feature Apr 24th, 2019

Here is who is working on Google's Stadia games streaming platform

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies