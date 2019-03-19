GDC 2019: Google launches new first-party studio Stadia Games and Entertainment

Google has unveiled a brand-new first-party studio named Stadia Games and Entertainment.
The news was made at Google’s GDC keynote in San Francisco, where the company revealed its cloud streaming platform Stadia.
The new studio will be headed up by former Ubisoft and EA executive Jade Raymond who joined the company earlier this month.
Big or small
Raymond took to the stage to declare that not only will Games and Entertainment create exclusive games for the platform but it will also work to make all Stadia technology available to external developers whether big or small.
“The way I see it, there has never been a more exciting time to be a developer, and Stadia will be a driving force defining the future of games and entertainment,” said Raymond
Stadia Games and Entertainment will be sharing more details of what titles it's working on in the summer.
Check out our GDC coverage throughout the week right here
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?