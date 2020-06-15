Google mistakenly uploads Ubisoft's God & Monsters E3 demo build to Stadia

Google has continued its slightly rough entry into the games market by accidentally uploading a development build of Ubisoft'sforthcoming Gods & Monsters to its Stadia streaming platform.

That's according to Kotaku, which reports that this version of the game was uploaded to the cloud service under the name Orpheus. It's very work-in-progress and features a load of placeholder character models and assets. It would also seem that it is no longer called Gods & Monsters, though, but Ubisoft has said that the game isn't now known as Orpheus.

It's a mistake

"Regretfully, on Thursday morning, we mistakenly made an E3 2019 demo version of Gods & Monsters from Ubisoft available on the Stadia store that was not intended for the public to play," a Google Stadia rep said.

"A few hundred gamers were able to play it for less than 30 minutes. We sincerely apologise to our partners at Ubisoft for this mistake."

Ubisoft Quebec executive producer Marc-Alexis Cote added: "Our vision for the game formerly known as Gods & Monsters has evolved in surprising ways, which is common when developing exciting new worlds.

"This footage is from our E3 2019 demo, which was shown to select press last June and is now over one year old. Much has changed since then in terms of features, tone, art and character design, and even the name of the game. We are hard at work and very excited to finally show players what we have created at the end of summer."

Gods & Monsters was announced at Ubisoft's E3 2019 press conference and is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and, of course, Stadia.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.