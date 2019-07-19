Ubisoft: Cost of porting games to Stadia not that high

Porting its catalogue of games to Google Stadia hasn't too been costly for gaming giant Ubisoft.

During a Q&A with investors, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha, the publisher’s CEO Yves Guillemot said the financial implications have been good for the publisher.

Details of the costs and royalty share of Stadia sales have yet to publicly be revealed.

While porting current games hasn't proven too costly thus far, Guillemot said that "2.0 types of games" for the platform may need extra work.

"The extra cost to put to make sure the games work well on Stadia is not that high," said Guillemot.

"It's part now of our pipelines and we have a good relationship with Stadia to make sure it is profitable for us. Now, we are not speaking about 2.0 types of games that will need more work and this we will see more in the future action."

Subscription service

Ubisoft plans to release six titles at launch for Stadia, including Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which was included in the pre-Stadia Project Stream beta last year.

Uplay+ was announced earlier this year, taking influence from other services such as Xbox Game Pass.

Launching its Uplay+ subscription service on Stadia in 2020, Ubisoft is the only publisher so far to bring this sort of service to the new cloud-based platform. The service, which comes to PC later this year, will feature over 100 titles.