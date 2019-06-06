News

Here are the games coming to Google Stadia

By , Senior Editor

Google has confirmed 28 games that are coming to its Stadia games streaming service launching in November 2019.

During a special livestream, the tech giant revealed the service will offer a Stadia Pro subscription for $9.99, through which players will receive regular games content.

The Stadia Founder’s Edition meanwhile will cost $129 and comes with a Chromecast Ultra, a three-month Stadia Pro subscription for the user and a friend, the chance to register their username early, an exclusive night blue Stadia controller and Destiny 2.

Games will be playable on TV, desktop, laptop, tablet and Pixel smartphones including Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. The service will launch on other smartphone devices at a later date.

Games through the Pro subscription can be streamed in 4K HDR Video at 60fps with 5.1 surround sound on a 35mbps connection.

Stadia games lineup

Games confirmed to be coming to the service include the likes of Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Baldur's Gate 3, Metro Exodus, Football Manager 2020, The Elder Scrolls Online, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, NBA 2K and more.

You can view the full list of confirmed games below:

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Baldur's Gate 3

  • Borderlands 3
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Destiny 2

  • Doom Eternal
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  • Farming Simulator 19
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Football Manager 2020
  • Get Packed

  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • Grid
  • Gylt

  • Just Dance 2020
  • Metro Exodus
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • NBA 2K
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  • Rage 2
  • Samurai Shodown
  • The Crew 2
  • The Division 2

  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Thumper
  • Tomb Raider Trilogy
  • Trials Rising
  • Wolfenstein Youngblood

Developers and publishers supporting Stadia include Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Bungie, Larian Studios, Deep Silver, Drool, Codemasters, SNK, Sega / Sports Interactive, Ubisoft, 2K Games, Giants Software / Focus Home, Square Enix, THQ Nordic, Tequila Works and Moonshine Studios / Coatsink.

Logos of supported developers shown during the special Google Stadia streaming announcing the games and pricing details also included Rockstar, EA, EA Sports, Warner Bros and id Software.


