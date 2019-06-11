News

E3 2019: Ubisoft partners with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars for new comedy series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

Ubisoft has unveiled the first live-action comedy series to come out of its Film and Television division, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.

A trailer for the show was presented on stage during the publisher's E3 2019 press conference by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, one of the creators behind the new show.

Star team

The TV series centres around a video games company and the making of an epic new game. The star of the show is Ian Grimm, played by McElhenney, who is the creative director at the fictional studio.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet was created by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars McElhenney and Charlie Day, and comedy writer Megan Ganz.

It has been produced in partnership with 3 Arts Entertainment and Lionsgate Television.

