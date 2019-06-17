Weekly global mobile games charts: Dragon Ball Legends enters top 10 grossing rankings in the US and UK

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry, we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week's charts cover the period from June 3rd to June 9th 2019.

US charts

There were a few new top 10 titles to the App Store free download chart this week, including 101 Digital's Fun Race in second, Say Games' Rope Around! in third, TabTale's Rope 'n' Roll in fifth, Voodoo's Pottery in sixth and Outfit7's Talking Tom Hero Dash in ninth.

On Google Play meanwhile, Rope Around! managed one better in second place, while Kwalee's Jetpack Jump rocketed into 10th.

In a rare occurrence, there were also some new games in the top 10 grossing charts. Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball Legends took 10th and ninth on iOS and Android, while Playrix's Township nabbed 10th on Google Play.

Supercell's Clash Royale returned to the App Store top 10 grossing rankings in fourth for the first time since the week of May 13th.

Great Britain and Ireland charts

As with the US, there were numerous new titles hitting the top 10 free download charts in Great Britain and Ireland. On the App Store these included Voodoo's Aquapark.io in first place, Fun Race 3D in second, Rope Around! in third, Pottery in fourth and Ubisoft's Flip Man! in seventh.

On Google Play, Rope Around! took top spot, while Jetpack Jump entered in at third and Voodoo's Purple Diver took sixth.

Google Play's top seven grossing titles saw no movement week-on-week. Below that, Dragon Ball Legends entered the top 10 in eighth, while Lilith Games' Rise of Kingdoms grabbed ninth and Zynga's Merge Dragons took 10th.

Clash Royale re-entered the top 10 on the App Store in 10th place.

China charts (iOS only)

Voodo and Outfit7 saw Aquapark.io and Talking Tom Hero Dash enter the top 10 free download chart on iOS in China for the week. They were joined by QIYI's Shao Nian Ge Xing in third.

There were no real surprises in the top 10 grossing rankings. Hypergryph's Arknights slipped to fifth as NetEase's Fantasy Westward Journey moved up to third and Tencent's Perfect World took fourth.

You can meet with many of the companies mentioned in these charts at our Pocket Gamer Connects events. The next conference will take place in Hong Kong on July 17th and 18th. Head here for further details.