Weekly global mobile games charts: Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle strikes up US top grossing spot

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry, we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week's charts cover the period from July 8th to 14th.

US Charts

Dr. Mario World shot into second place on the Google Play download chart this week, just behind Say Games' Jelly Shift which took first place. Nintendo's puzzler took fifth spot on the App Store, where the rankings were also topped by Jelly Shift.

Much like last week, there was no sign of Niantic and Warner Bros' Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Bandai Namco has become an expert in live operations and event management. The team is at it once again as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle has shot up the top grossing charts and into first place on Google Play and third on the App Store. The title was not in the top 10 for either store the week prior.

Great Britain and Ireland charts

Much like in the US, Say Games' Jelly Shift topped both iOS and Android for downloads, beating out Voodoo's Aquapark.io in second. Dr. Mario World entered into the rankings in third on Google Play, though did not make the top 10 on the App Store.

Over in the top grossing chart, Mojang made the impressive feat of having its premium title Minecraft as the eighth top grossing title on the App Store, ahead of Dokkan Battle and Peak Games' Toon Blast.

China charts (iOS only)

Tencent's Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming made its chart debut this week, taking second on the free download rankings and eighth on the top grossing list.

A surprise addition to the downloads chart is Netmarble's StoneAge M, given China has long had an unofficial ban on South Korean developers conducting new games business in the country. We've reached out for comment.

While Game for Peace held the top grossing spot last week, Honor of Kings found its way straight back to the summit, knocking the battle royale into second just ahead of Crazy Racing KartRider in third.

