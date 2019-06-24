Weekly global mobile games charts: Candy Crush Saga shoots down PUBG Mobile’s chances of topping gross ranking in the US

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry, we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week's charts cover the period from June 10th to June 16th 2019.

US charts

In the free downloads charts for the US, Voodoo’s Aquapark.io held on to top position for a second week on the App Store while Say Games’ Train Taxi overtook Tastypill’s Bottle Flip 3D to claim first place.

Train Taxi could only replicate fifth spot on iOS with Aquapark.io grabbing eighth on Android.

After briefly being shot down to second by Tencent's PUBG Mobile, King’s Candy Crush Saga returned to first place across both the App Store and Google Play for top grossing.

Outside of this, Dragon Ball Legends from Bandai Namco has dropped out of both charts after clawing its way back last week.

Great Britain and Ireland charts

Numerous new titles hit the top 10 free download charts in Great Britain and Ireland, with Say Games’ Train Taxi mirroring its US success on Google Play by snagging first.

Next to this, there was Voodoo’s Aquapark.io and Castle Wreck at fifth and eighth as well as Codigames’ Idle Theme Park Tycoon rounding out the Android top 10.

On the App Store, Aquapark.io claimed another week at first while newcomers Crazy Labs Rope N Roll secured fourth and Monday Off’s Gentle Sniper clinched eighth spot.

Very little movement on the top grossing charts, with Clash Royale falling out of the App Store top 10 and WB Games’ Golf Clash taking its place.

China charts (iOS only)

Across to China now, where Tencent’s Legend of Swordman 3 entered the free downloads charts at first position. Shanghai Xing Yu’s Glory of Cepheus and NetEase’s Teal Glass also made it into the top 10 at fifth and seventh respectively.

Barely any change occurred with China’s top grossing titles Tencent’s King of Chaos and NetEase’s Invincible climbing back into the top 10 were the only real noteworthy mentions.

