Check out the Instant Games and Hyper-casual track at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

Today we’re looking at Instant Games and Hyper-casual, which will be discussing how to take advantage of the ever-growing casual market. With instant messenger platforms now a key component of how players discover games, our experts will be sharing their secrets using success stories that have developed from one-click games.

July 18th

14:00 - Opening the floor, we have COCOS2D technical director Huabin Lin hosting a must-see keynote on technical solutions for hyper-casual developers.

14:20 - Superera VP of publishing Joe (Zhou) Tang then follows with a session on both the design and publishing aspects to creating a successful idle game.

14:40 - Next Black Snowflake Games founder and CEO Filipp Karmanov will be covering the importance of messenger/social platforms. Here the HTML5 game developer will highlight how much of a difference embedding a game within these platforms can make by weighing up the advantages and disadvantages.

15:00 - We round out this track with an exciting speed panel pitting instant games against hyper-casual against casual. Panellists include Gamejam co-founder and CEO Christian Calderon, ByteDance senior director of overseas business Tom van Dam and Tencent product operations manager Daniel Concha Zegarra.

