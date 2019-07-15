Weekly global mobile games charts: Honor of Kings is only the third top grosser in China as it faces a new challenger

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry, we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week's charts cover the period from July 1st to July 7th

US Charts

Voodoo’s Aquapark.io dived to first spot for another week at to top both downloads charts, while Say Games’ Jelly Shift made it to fourth for Android.

Surprisingly, Niantic’s Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has performed a vanishing act, dropping off the top 10 download charts altogether after being available for less than a month.

Little change when it comes to the top grossing in the US, with Coin Master and Candy Crush continuing to battle it out for supremacy.

Great Britain and Ireland charts

Voodoo not only replicated its US success but managed to secure eighth and ninth across the App Store and Google Play with Flip Dunk, and seventh thanks to Touch the Wall.

Wizards Unite's home turf has kept the magical experience at the fifth and sixth spot after just over two weeks of being live.

Easy Inc.’s Great Conqueror: Rome breached the iOS top 10 for paid by debuting at ninth.

There were no major shakeups in the top grossing chart, with Pokemon Go dipping slightly after making a bit of a resurgence over the last couple of weeks.

China charts (iOS only)

Lots of movement in China as Tencent’s Crazy Racing KartRider claimed pole position for downloads, while Shanghai Hode’s LOH: Trails in the Sky and Qicong Wu’s Keep Bouncing crept into the top five.

After falling to seventh in the paid charts, Crazy Cinema from Shenzhen Mocheng reeled its way back to top spot. Hainan Lingyou’s Heroes Love 3 Kingdoms also claimed fifth.

Crazy Racing KartRider managed to overtake most of its competitors in the top grossing rankings but was stopped in its tracks by Game for Peace, which took first place.

That means that China's regular top grossing game finally was knocked off the summit and into third, a position it has not fallen to for a long time.

