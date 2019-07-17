Learn how to launch and monetise your mobile game in APAC at our free mini-summit in Cologne

Gamescom is just a month away and during the week we’ll be hosting our own free mini-summit in association with Mintegral dedicated to providing insights on launching and monetising your mobile game in APAC.

How can developers connect with users? What is the best way to grow your studio’s profile and, ultimately, make money? Our speakers from the publishing and development world will delve into these key questions and more at the event, which takes place on Tuesday, August 20th.

East Meets West

You will hear from China's top Android stores like Huawei and Xiaomi, and top publishing companies like iDreamSky, Habby and Leiting. Exact speakers and session topics will be announced next week.

All of this takes place in a relaxed setting near Gamescom and includes a chance to mix with the international games industry.

The night’s entertainment will include canapés and drinks, a fantastic opportunity for networking, plus talks and a panel with brands that have already successfully monetised games in China.

The event is brought to you in association with Mintegral, an AI-driven, programmatic and interactive ad platform. It provides mobile user acquisition and monetisation solutions to worldwide brands and mobile developers so they can reach their marketing goals.

The mini-summit will kick off from 6pm local time at the Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel.

You can register for the event for free here.

Check out the talks from our previous London mini-summit in association with Mintegral below.