4 videos analysing China's lucrative hyper-casual games market and how to get user attention

By , Senior Editor
PocketGamer.biz recently partnered with Mintegral to host a London mini-summit and networking event called The Bridge Between East & West covering all things China.

Across four sessions, industry experts discussed the hyper-casual games market in China, lessons learned from publishing there and tips for being successful.

Learn about the Chinese market

The four sessions were:

Click the link below to watch the sessions.


Click here to view the list »

    Michael Wang, head of monetisation at Mintegral, discusses the hyper-casual games market in China and how to make your game a success in the country. This talk took place at The Bridge Between East & West mini-summit, presented by Mintegral.

    Stella Zhu, Director of Mindworks, discusses best practices for creative ads to get user attention and get players downloading your app. This talk took place at The Bridge Between East & West mini-summit, presented by Mintegral.

    Allison Bilas, COO at JoyPac, delves into the hyper-casual games market in China and analyses what works, what doesn't, and what you should keep in mind about the differences, big or small, between the Chinese and Western markets. This talk took place at The Bridge Between East & West mini-summit, presented by Mintegral.

    During The Bridge Between East & West mini-summit, presented by Mintegral, a panel of games industry experts discussed the opportunities and challenges in China's hyper-casual games market.

    The panel included:

    • Chris James, CEO, Steel Media (moderator)
    • Oscar Clark, Co-founder, Fundamentally Games
    • Summer Yang, Director of Business Development, Outfit7
    • Allison Bilas, COO, JoyPac
    • Michael Wang, Head of Monetisation, Mintegral

