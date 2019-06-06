4 videos analysing China's lucrative hyper-casual games market and how to get user attention

PocketGamer.biz recently partnered with Mintegral to host a London mini-summit and networking event called The Bridge Between East & West covering all things China.

Across four sessions, industry experts discussed the hyper-casual games market in China, lessons learned from publishing there and tips for being successful.

Learn about the Chinese market

The four sessions were:

Tips on making your hyper-casual game a success in China

Tips on how to make creative ads for the Asian market

Hyper-casual in China: Games, players and lessons learned

Opportunities in China's hyper-casual market

Click the link below to watch the sessions.