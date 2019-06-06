4 videos analysing China's lucrative hyper-casual games market and how to get user attention

Tips on making your hyper-casual game a success in China
Michael Wang, head of monetisation at Mintegral, discusses the hyper-casual games market in China and how to make your game a success in the country. This talk took place at The Bridge Between East & West mini-summit, presented by Mintegral.
Mintegral has just released its latest report about launching mobile games in China. Download for free here. You can find more details about Mintegral here.
You can learn more about the Chinese market at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th to 18th. For more details, visit the conference website.
Tips on how to make creative ads for the Asian market
Stella Zhu, Director of Mindworks, discusses best practices for creative ads to get user attention and get players downloading your app. This talk took place at The Bridge Between East & West mini-summit, presented by Mintegral.
Mintegral has just released its latest report about launching mobile games in China. Download for free here. You can find more details about Mintegral and Mindworks here.
You can learn more about the Chinese market at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th to 18th. For more details, visit the conference website.
Hyper-casual in China: Games, players and lessons learned
Allison Bilas, COO at JoyPac, delves into the hyper-casual games market in China and analyses what works, what doesn't, and what you should keep in mind about the differences, big or small, between the Chinese and Western markets. This talk took place at The Bridge Between East & West mini-summit, presented by Mintegral.
Mintegral has just released its latest report about launching mobile games in China. Download for free here. You can find more details about Mintegral here. You can find more details about JoyPac here.
You can learn more about the Chinese market at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th to 18th. For more details, visit the conference website.
Opportunities in China's hyper-casual market
During The Bridge Between East & West mini-summit, presented by Mintegral, a panel of games industry experts discussed the opportunities and challenges in China's hyper-casual games market.
The panel included:
Chris James, CEO, Steel Media (moderator)
Oscar Clark, Co-founder, Fundamentally Games
Summer Yang, Director of Business Development, Outfit7
Allison Bilas, COO, JoyPac
Michael Wang, Head of Monetisation, Mintegral
Mintegral has just released its latest report about launching mobile games in China. Download for free here. You can find more details about Mintegral here.
You can learn more about the Chinese market at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th to 18th. For more details, visit the conference website.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?