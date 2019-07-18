News

Nintendo Switch owners are suffering Joy-Con drift issues

Nintendo Switch owners are suffering Joy-Con drift issues
By , Staff Writer

Reports have emerged that Nintendo Switch owners are suffering Joy-Con drift issues with the detachable controllers.

As brought to light by Kotaku, a quarter of staff at the firm now claim to be suffering from the fault that sees the controller's joystick move on its accord, with camera control seemingly most affected by this.

Others have also now spoken out about the same issue, showing that the issue could be more widespread than initially thought. Many of these claim to have only purchased a Switch a few months prior. 

A Reddit thread has seen over 1,100 comments of people sharing details of the unwanted drifting issues. Users noted that while Nintendo offers to repair the problem for $4 of shipping in parts of the US, those in Canada have to spend around $30 to fix it.

Desyncing

The Nintendo Switch launched in 2017 and initially suffered a separate defect that made Joy-Cons - specifically the left controller - desync from the console. Nintendo investigated the issue and claimed that wireless interference was the cause of the issue.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Nintendo for comment regarding the controller problem.

Nintendo recently revealed a new Switch model that will arrive with an extended battery life. It’s however unclear if the new version will prevent Joy-Con drift.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Jul 11th, 2019

Dr. Mario World tops iOS charts quicker than Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

News Jun 27th, 2019

Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony unite against US tariffs on consoles

News Jun 14th, 2019

E3 2019: Nintendo looking into game streaming technologies

Job News May 31st, 2019

Gearbox Publishing boss John Vignocchi joins Nintendo of America

News Nov 21st, 2018

Weekly global mobile game charts: Pokemon Go enjoys grossing spike in the West following Pokemon Let's Go launch

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies