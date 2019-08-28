New studio Virtual Realms taps Warhammer licence for mobile MMORPG Odyssey

Games Workshop has licensed out its Warhammer IP to Virtual Realms for a free-to-play mobile MMORPG based on the Warhammer Old World.

Called Warhammer: Odyssey, the game sees players join a mercenary company to fight back the forces of the evil under the influence of Morrslieb the Chaos Moon. The title will feature three playable races and six character classes.

New studio

Virtual Realms was founded in 2016 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand. The team focuses on the development of MMORPGs, with Warhammer Odyssey marking the start-up's debut title.

Games Workshop has licensed out its Warhammer IP for numerous games. These include Pixel Toys’ Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm War, PlayFusion’s Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions, Fatshark’s Warhammer: Vermintide II, the upcoming Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest from Tilting Point and Hunted Cow, and many more.

Games Workshop recently reported its financials for the year ending June 2nd 2019. Royalty income increased by $2 million year-on-year to $14m. PC and console games accounted for 87 per cent of that figure, while mobile made up seven per cent and “other” scooped up six per cent.

Total revenue for Games Workshop grew 15 per cent year-on-year to $312m.