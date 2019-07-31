News

7% of Games Workshop royalty income comes from mobile

By , Senior Editor

Games Workshop’s royalty income increased by £1.7 million ($2m) to £11.4m ($13.9m) during the year ending June 2nd 2019.

PC and console games accounted for 87 per cent of that figure, while mobile made up seven per cent and “other” scooped up six per cent.

The company has signed numerous partnerships over the years including for the likes of Creative Assembly’s Total War: Warhammer 2 and for Fatshark’s Warhammer: Vermintide 2, to name just a couple of games using its licences.

These two titles were given special mention for their strong performances in Games Workshop’s financial report.

Rising sales

In total for the year revenue increased 15 per cent year-on-year to £257m ($312.4m), while operating profit grew to £82m ($99.7m).

“An amazing set of results - the best year in Games Workshop’s history, so far,” said Games Workshop CEO Kevin Rountree.

“You can once again see from these results that our business and the Warhammer Hobby are in good shape. The board and I continue to believe that the prospects for the business are good.”

This story was originally published on PCGamesInsider.biz.


