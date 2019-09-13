Here’s how you can get into Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan - free!

In case you haven’t heard by now, Pocket Gamer Connects heads to Jordan for the first time in the international series’ history on November 2nd and 3rd.

Over 650 industry professionals will gather in the city of Amman for two days of networking sessions, conference tracks and seminars conducted by 80 of the world’s leading authorities from the games industry, investor panels, pitching and more. Tickets are currently on sale now offering savings of up to $150 off, which is great value for money!

However, there are ways that you could attend the two day B2B expo without having to spend a thing…

1) Participate in the Big Indie Pitch

The Big Indie Pitch competitions have become a much-loved event in our conference series, as it allows independent developers to pitch their games to a panel of expert judges. Each contestant will have the chance to listen to some of the industry’s leading figures giving their feedback on their projects, while also networking and securing contacts which could be crucial in the future. Oh, and these contestants also have the chance to win prizes worth thousands of dollars. Find out more here.

2) Win free expo space in the Big Indie Zone

If pitching doesn’t suit your fancy, then don’t worry, you could still enter the show floor and demo your proud work to hundreds of games industry professionals.

We’re giving away some space on the expo floor to a select few lucky indie developers - complete with free entry and all access to the show and its content. Sounds good? Then get in here!

3) Work in the media

We welcome all forms of media to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan to cover the event for breaking news, feature research and in-person interviews. In return, all we ask is that you let your audience know in advance you’ll be there. And if you share this registration link and encourage them to come along and meet you there, we might be able to grant you access to the exclusive VIP area. Apply for accreditation here.

4) Volunteer to work at the show

Running Pocket Gamer Connects is no easy task, it takes a small army of people behind the scenes to keep the gears turning, and in return for their hard work and valuable time, they each get a free pass to our show!

Whether you’re studying event management in college, started being a runner for a start-up studio, or simply want to meet the people behind your favourite game, sign up here! You will be granted access to all of Pocket Gamer Connects’ content.

Four options, the choice is yours

Wow! All you have to do now is choose which of these four options works for you to get into the leading B2B mobile games industry conference completely free of charge. What are you waiting for?

And if none of those options work for you? You can still book your tickets here.