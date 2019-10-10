News

Last chance to save on tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

By , Special Features Editor

Time is running out to save on the price of tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, as prices hit full price for the November show at midnight TONIGHT. Make sure you don’t miss out on saving up to $150 and book now!

About Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Held on November 2nd and 3rd at the King Hussein Business Park in Amman, Jordan, Pocket Gamer Connects will journey to the Middle East and will see 650 industry professionals from all around the world attend the show over the course of the two days.

They will hear from 70 of the world’s leading authorities from the games industry from companies such as Unity, Wargaming, Yoozoo, Epic Games, Snapchat and more. These speakers will give their insight into the MENA region, as well as their key analysis, thoughts and experiences on everything from live ops to esports, blockchain and the latest industry trends on 10 wall-to-wall conference tracks.

Fringe events and networking opportunities

Alongside these amazing speakers and jam-packed conference tracks, we will also run a whole host of fringe and networking events for you to sink your teeth into.

The schedule is also now live, which you can view right here!

Grab your tickets now

Come and be a part of something special next month at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan. Book before midnight TONIGHT and save up to $150 on the price of tickets. Book now!


