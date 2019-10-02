MENA indie devs can win a trip to PG Connects Jordan 2019

Yep that’s right, you could demo your game to the global games industry FREE this November, with travel and accommodation included!

Leading B2B games industry expo and conferences, Pocket Gamer Connects comes to Jordan this November 2-3. As well as looking to celebrate the best of the region’s talents, it’s a genuinely unique chance to get your games in front of some of the most important and influential games professionals from around the world when their attention is actively focused on the MENA region and not at some vast international show where you are competing against every other developer in the world!

The likes of King, Kwalee, Stillfront, Yoozoo, Boombit, Wooga, Epic, Netmarble, Wargaming, Vlambeer, Snapchat, Triple Dragon, Unity, Ubisoft and many more will be there - so you really should be too.

We have discount tickets for all developers with a massive 40% saving - just use code Dev40 when you book here - but to help even further, we’re running a competition to help get you to the show for free.

Part of the exhibition space, the Big Indie Zone has been designed to help indie developers reach investors, publishers and partners. That’s where you’ll find the Indie Showcase Tables worth $650 each.

Not only do we have a limited number of free spaces for a select few lucky indies, but we’re also offering FREE TRAVEL AND ACCOMMODATION* for two winners from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region!

TWO PRIZES INCLUDING:

Travel from within the MENA region for at least one team member

Overnight accommodation on November 1st, 2nd and 3rd

One display table in the Big Indie Zone, inc chairs and one power socket

Up to two standard conference passes

Access to all conference content

Access to the Global Connects Party

Access to all non-exclusive/invitation-only fringe events

All you have to do to be in with a chance is enter your details in this form. The winners will be allocated at random once we’ve checked that you qualify as an indie working in the MENA region.

ABOUT CONNECTS JORDAN

New for 2019, Connects heads to Jordan and our first event for the MENA markets.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is undoubtedly one of the most exciting emerging markets for the games industry today, both in terms of the domestic audience and development talent.

This event will bring together some of the freshest talent and local stars in the region with the brightest and biggest from the global scene to share key information about the territory, present blueprints for success from more mature markets and create business opportunities for all.

The 10 conference tracks will present 80 speakers from companies including Tamatem, Zynga, iDreamSky and Wargaming, while fringe events include a Very Big Indie Pitch and Investor Connector.

DON'T MISS OUT!

For your chance to win free expo space in the Big Indie Zone, plus travel and accommodation for the first Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, enter now!

PLEASE NOTE: this competition is only open to entries from the MENA region. For the purposes of this competition only, we consider this to include the following countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malta, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Palestine, and Yemen. Ethiopia and Sudan.

If you don’t qualify for the MENA travel competition - fear not! You could still enter to win a free table in the Big Indie Zone at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan here.

*Travel and accommodation will be booked and paid for in advance by Steel Media, the event organisers. We will arrange travel from your city of origin to Amman via rail or flight at standard or economy class, with a 4-star hotel near to the event venue. You are responsible for arranging your visa, and onward travel within Amman to/from hotel and venue. Subsistence such as food and drink or other incidental costs are not included in this competition.

GOOD LUCK!