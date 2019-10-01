News

Skydance and Firefly Games partner for Terminator: Dark Fate mobile game

October 1st, 2019 partnership Camel Games
Firefly Games
Skydance Media 		Not disclosed
By , Staff Writer

Skydance Media and Firefly Games have partnered for a new mobile game based on the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate film.

As reported by GamesBeat, Terminator: Dark Fate The Game will see players taking command of a faction of Resistance fighters before forming alliances with other users to defend against attacks from machines controlled by Skynet.

The free-to-play massively multiplayer online strategy game, which looks to be inspired by 4X games such as Game of War, will be aimed at fans of the Terminator genre as well as the global mobile game audience. Several characters from the film will appear and guide the protagonist throughout.

Chinese developer Camel Games has co-developed the title with Firefly Games. The firm is best known for being the creator of War & Order.

Ongoing content

“We will provide a lot of ongoing content for the game,” said Firefly Games CEO Michael Zhang.

“We started out two years ago after they reached out to us. We saw this as a great opportunity to work with Skydance.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is due to screen in UK cinemas from October 23rd, 2019 before rolling out to other major territories. The movie will see the return of Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger for the first time since the 1991 sequel.

The game will launch on iOS and Android simultaneously with the film’s release in the US on November 1st, 2019.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

