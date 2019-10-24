News

Monster Strike and Fate/Grand Order generated over $500 million in Q3 2019

Monster Strike and Fate/Grand Order generated over $500 million in Q3 2019
By , Staff Writer

Mixi’s Monster Strike was the top grossing app in Japan for Q3 2019, according to Sensor Tower.

The mobile physics and strategy title pulled in over $276 million in user spending for the quarter to top the list across both the App Store and Google Play.

Following closely behind was Sony’s Fate/Grand Order with near to $265 million in revenue, representing a two per cent increase in growth year-on-year for the online RPG.

Puzzles & Dragons from GungHo Online Entertainment claimed third spot before NetEase’s Knives Out and Niantic’s Pokemon Go rounded out the top five.

Nine out of 10 games

Bandai Namco’s mobile action take on the Dragon Ball series ranked in sixth position before messaging app LINE Manga trailed in seventh as the only non-game on this list.

Princess Connect, The Idolmaster CG and Pro Baseball Spirits then all did enough to place at eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.

Earlier this year, the developer revealed that Monster Strike had passed 50 million installs but will continue to attract more casual users to increase its player base.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

2 News Sep 10th, 2019

Sony’s Fate/Grand Order tops mobile revenue for August at $163 million

News Oct 24th, 2018

Monster Strike and Puzzle & Dragons have grossed more than $7 billion each

News Aug 12th, 2019

Tencent was the top grossing global apps publisher in July

News May 20th, 2019

Mixi eyes casual players for Monster Strike revival as game surpasses 50m installs

News Jul 16th, 2018

Fate/Grand Order rakes in over $2 billion in revenue worldwide

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies