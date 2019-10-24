Monster Strike and Fate/Grand Order generated over $500 million in Q3 2019

Mixi’s Monster Strike was the top grossing app in Japan for Q3 2019, according to Sensor Tower.

The mobile physics and strategy title pulled in over $276 million in user spending for the quarter to top the list across both the App Store and Google Play.

Following closely behind was Sony’s Fate/Grand Order with near to $265 million in revenue, representing a two per cent increase in growth year-on-year for the online RPG.

Puzzles & Dragons from GungHo Online Entertainment claimed third spot before NetEase’s Knives Out and Niantic’s Pokemon Go rounded out the top five.

Nine out of 10 games

Bandai Namco’s mobile action take on the Dragon Ball series ranked in sixth position before messaging app LINE Manga trailed in seventh as the only non-game on this list.

Princess Connect, The Idolmaster CG and Pro Baseball Spirits then all did enough to place at eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.

Earlier this year, the developer revealed that Monster Strike had passed 50 million installs but will continue to attract more casual users to increase its player base.