News

Sony’s Fate/Grand Order tops mobile revenue for August at $163 million

Sony’s Fate/Grand Order tops mobile revenue for August at $163 million
By , Staff Writer

Sony’s Fate/Grand Order was the highest-earning mobile game for worldwide revenue during August, according to Sensor Tower.

The arcade fighting title earned an estimated $162.7 million for the month, representing a 27 per cent year-over-year increase.

Japan was behind the bulk of this revenue - 81 per cent - with China and the US taking an eight per cent and five per cent slice of the pie respectively.

PUBG Mobile from Tencent followed in second, with over $160 million in player spending, which was an increase of over six times compared to August 2018. China represented the largest amount of revenue at 61 per cent, while the US claimed second at 12 per cent.

Honor of Kings

Tencent’s Honor of Kings managed to secure third for the month before Niantic’s Pokemon Go and Mixi’s Monster Strike rounded out the top five positions.

Though Pokemon Go placed fourth overall for revenue in August, that number was the game’s best in three years, representing a 44 per cent increase year-over-year from $76.6 million made in July 2018.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Sep 9th, 2019

Pokemon Masters raked in $26 million from first week

News Aug 12th, 2019

Tencent was the top grossing global apps publisher in July

News Jul 16th, 2018

Fate/Grand Order rakes in over $2 billion in revenue worldwide

News Nov 1st, 2017

Fate/Grand Order boosts Sony Music's revenues to $1.81 billion

News Sep 5th, 2019

Update: Pokemon Go has best month for revenue in three years

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies