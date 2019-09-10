Sony’s Fate/Grand Order tops mobile revenue for August at $163 million

Sony’s Fate/Grand Order was the highest-earning mobile game for worldwide revenue during August, according to Sensor Tower.

The arcade fighting title earned an estimated $162.7 million for the month, representing a 27 per cent year-over-year increase.

Japan was behind the bulk of this revenue - 81 per cent - with China and the US taking an eight per cent and five per cent slice of the pie respectively.

PUBG Mobile from Tencent followed in second, with over $160 million in player spending, which was an increase of over six times compared to August 2018. China represented the largest amount of revenue at 61 per cent, while the US claimed second at 12 per cent.

Honor of Kings

Tencent’s Honor of Kings managed to secure third for the month before Niantic’s Pokemon Go and Mixi’s Monster Strike rounded out the top five positions.

Though Pokemon Go placed fourth overall for revenue in August, that number was the game’s best in three years, representing a 44 per cent increase year-over-year from $76.6 million made in July 2018.