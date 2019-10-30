News

7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Growth track

By , Special Features Editor
Did you miss The Growth Track at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019? Or do you want to brush up on everything you learned?

Well you’re in luck, we’ve uploaded videos of the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

The Growth Track

This series of sessions feature speakers from the likes of App Annie, 6waves, Leiting, Huuuge Games, GoGoChart, APPTUTTi, YOOZOO Games and Lab Cave.

Here’s a roundup of all the topics covered:

  • $31Billion by 2020, Growing Your Games in China
  • Culturalisation & Context in Designing and Publishing Mobile Games
  • ASO (App Store Optimization) and How it Can Help Developers to Improve Their Profitability
  • From Europe to Asia Pacific, From Social Casino to Casual Games; the Secret of User Acquisitions
  • Marketing Agencies, Their Value and How to Work With Them
  • How Leiting Supports the Developers Interested in the Chinese Market
  • Embracing Complexity and Compliance in Modern UA

  • 1 $31Billion by 2020, Growing Your Games in China

    APPTUTTi’s Aaron Denford delivers a Growth track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th.

    Talking about how developers and game makers can enter China and unexplored Markets: Focusing on barriers to entry, integration and localisation of their projects, Chinese Mobile market trends and statistics. We hope to show the community that there are many more options for them to use in order to see their creations and projects showcased to the most amount of people possible. My talk will include the technological aspects of APPTUTTi including our highly automated and integration self-service Online Portal. As well as our SDK (software development kit) we provide to our partners. What it accomplishes to make games and apps compatible in China, and our overall ITSM infrastructure.

  • 2 Culturalisation & Context in Designing and Publishing Mobile Games

    YOOZOO Games’ Arslan Kiran delivers a Growth track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.

    Penetrating new markets is getting more challenging, where developers and publishers are in need for producing rich content. Adapting game elements and design for high potential mobile gaming markets are in trend, and the key success factor nowadays in mobile gaming industry. This keynote aims to give a brief overview of the culturalisation aspects and info about potential local markets for mobile game studios, operational and practical challenges that game developers or publishers are likely to encounter when culturalising their mobile games for local markets.

  • 3 ASO (App Store Optimization) and How it Can Help Developers to Improve Their Profitability

    Lab Cave’s Enric Pedró delivers a Growth track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.

  • 4 From Europe to Asia Pacific, From Social Casino to Casual Games; the Secret of User Acquisitions

    Huuuge Games’ Andrew Wong delivers a Growth track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.

    Huuuge Games expands the marketing operations from Europe to Asia Pacific in the past two years, the portfolio gets rich from social casino games to other casual games genre, we will share the secret of user acquisition between the regions and categories.

  • 5 Marketing Agencies, Their Value and How to Work With Them

    GoGoChart’s Daniel Lo delivers a Growth track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.

  • 6 How Leiting Supports the Developers Interested in the Chinese Market

    Leiting’s Bingbing Wang delivers a Growth track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.

  • 7 Embracing Complexity and Compliance in Modern UA

    Our panel of experts deliver a Growth track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th.

    The panel features:

    • App Annie’s Cindy Deng
    • GoGoChart’s Daniel Lo
    • 6waves’ Billy Chan
    • Huuuge Games’ Andrew Wong
    • Lab Cave’s Enric Pedró

    Mobile has matured and user acquisition teams are bombarded with endlessly nuanced opportunities and challenges. Automated creative optimisation, seemingly magical lookalike audiences, and machine learning-driven bidding are options we didn’t dream of in the early days, but now developers must harness these advances or be left in the dust. Meanwhile, developers can quickly turn to dust if they ignore the daunting scrutiny and regulations that encircle today’s industry. Our experienced panellists share their tips on how to navigate and succeed in this new age.

