7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Growth track

The Growth Track

This series of sessions feature speakers from the likes of App Annie, 6waves, Leiting, Huuuge Games, GoGoChart, APPTUTTi, YOOZOO Games and Lab Cave.

Here’s a roundup of all the topics covered:

$31Billion by 2020, Growing Your Games in China

Culturalisation & Context in Designing and Publishing Mobile Games

ASO (App Store Optimization) and How it Can Help Developers to Improve Their Profitability

From Europe to Asia Pacific, From Social Casino to Casual Games; the Secret of User Acquisitions

Marketing Agencies, Their Value and How to Work With Them

How Leiting Supports the Developers Interested in the Chinese Market

Embracing Complexity and Compliance in Modern UA

