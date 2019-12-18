News

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild developer looking to expand staff for sequel

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild developer looking to expand staff for sequel
By , Staff Writer

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild co-developer Monolith Soft has posted three new job listings as it bolsters up for the Nintendo Switch sequel.

According to the Japanese firm's website (via Google Translate), the studio is looking to hire programmers, designers, technical artists, and management support. Among this, there are a number of freelance positions currently listed, including a concept art designer, scenario planner, and character modeller.

Though not explicitly stated in the job postings, the studio was confirmed to be working on the follow up the popular 2017 Switch launch title alongside Nintendo.

Nintendo purchased a majority stake in Monolith back in 2007 and has worked with the company on several first-party Switch games outside of Breath of the Wild, such as Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Splatoon 2.

2020 surprise release?

A Breath of the Wild sequel was confirmed to be in development when an announcement trailer was debuted at the end of Nintendo's E3 Direct in June.

No further details have been given since the initial trailer, with several fans believing the game may release in 2020, as much of Nintendo's catalogue for the year has yet to be disclosed.

Earlier this year, Monolith Soft opened a second studio in Japan as a result of its profits increasing year-on-year. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch has continued to thrive and recently surpassed the Xbox One in sales.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

1 News Nov 20th, 2019

Pokemon Sword and Shield sold 1.3 million copies in Japan within first three days

News Nov 11th, 2019

Bandai Namco revealed as a development partner for Mario Kart Tour

News Oct 29th, 2019

Shigeru Miyamoto to be awarded “Person of Cultural Merit” by Japanese government

News Oct 1st, 2019

Nintendo’s Dragalia Lost generates $106 million in first year

News Sep 17th, 2019

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate mashes the competition at Japan Game Awards 2019

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies