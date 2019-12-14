News

Nintendo Switch outsells Xbox One worldwide

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the Xbox One worldwide.

According to VGChartz, the Nintendo Switch has shifted 45.92 million units worldwide.

The week ending December 7th the Switch was sold 1,149,723 units.

The Xbox One has sold 45.24 million units globally.

Microsoft’s flagship console was launched in 2013, over three years before the Switch hit the shelves.

Best-selling games

The below is the Top Ten selling Switch games according to shipment records for Nintendo - as reported by VGChartz. All of which are first-party titles and half of them feature the company’s mascot, Mario.

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 19 million units
  2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, 15.7 million units
  3. Super Mario Odyssey, 15.4 million units
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, 14.4 million units
  5. Pokemon Let’s Go, 11.3 million units
  6. Splatoon 2, 9.3 million units
  7. Super Mario Party, 7.6 million units
  8. Pokemon Sword and Shield, six million units
  9. New Super Mario Bros, U Deluxe, 4.6 million units
  10. Super Mario Maker 2, 3.9 million units

