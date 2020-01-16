Super League Gaming partners with Wanda Cinemas Games to expand esports further in China

US esports platform Super League Gaming has partnered with Wanda Cinemas Games to host over 700 esports competitions across China.

A subsidiary of Chinese film production company Wanda Media, Wanda Cinemas Games will host the live tournaments in Wanda theatres in multiple cities throughout the country. The venues will be transformed into entirely new esports venue which is promised to create a unique gaming experience.

Super League Gaming has held tournaments surrounding Clash Royale, Minecraft, Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Details of what game tournaments will feature will be announced at a later date.

"Strategic imperative"

"This accretive partnership was a strategic imperative for Super League," Super League Gaming chairman and CEO Ann Hand

"Joining forces with Wanda, the world’s biggest entertainment provider, to bring quality play, events, and content to those passionate players transforms the size of our servable market. We are honoured to be partnered with Wanda as we bring Super League to the Asian market."

Wanda Cinema Games CEO Jian Huang added: "Our partnership with Super League will bring a new theater and esports experience to the millions of Chinese esports fans and players. We are looking forward to closely cooperating with Super League to create and perfect this new venture into the China market."

Super League Gaming recently announced that the esports platform would host 16 PUBG Mobile tournaments across the US, which kicked off in December 2019.