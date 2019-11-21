16-city PUBG Mobile US esports tournament kicking off in December 2019

US esports platform Super League Gaming has announced OnePlus Mobile will be its first official smartphone sponsor for its PUBG MOBILE North American Super League 2019-2020 Season.

Kicking off across 16 major US cities during December 2019 and running through 2020, the season will feature local social gameplay event nights, as well as a quarterly City Champs league.

The City Champs league is Super League’s way of creating localised excitement as top gamers compete

on behalf of their hometown and for city pride.

These locations are: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington DC.

In the hand

“Super League offers direct access to a key customer base for OnePlus and provides a perfect complement to our professional esports partnerships,” said OnePlus’ CMO Kyle Kiang.

“Many of our customers are PUBG Mobile gamers so we work hard to make sure all of our devices, including the latest OnePlus 7T phone, deliver the best possible gameplay experience.”

“Super League is thrilled to welcome OnePlus as our first mobile hardware sponsor as part of our partnership with Tencent to bring premium competitive PUBG MOBILE experiences to mobile gamers across the US,” added Super League’s CEO Ann Hand.

You can find more details of local events in the season here.