News

Singapore-based mobile games publisher Potato Play raises $500,000 to expand operations

Singapore-based mobile games publisher Potato Play raises $500,000 to expand operations
By , Editor

Singapore-based mobile games publisher Potato Play has raised $500,000 in a pre-seed funding round to help push Asia-developed games worldwide.

The round was led by Play Ventures, an early stage gaming VC fund. The money will be used specifically to grow Potato Play's marketing and product management team, as well as expand its partnership development in South Korea, Vietnam, and China.

Potato Play was founded by ex-members of Digital Chocolate, King, Microsoft Game Studios, and Gameloft. It has so far launched 20 games in the past year, accumulating over 10 million downloads.

Worldwide hits

"Asian games are dominating global top charts - more than half of the top 10 revenue grossing mobile games are made by established Asian developers. But startup studios in Asia face steep challenges in marketing and monetizing them, even in their home countries," said Potato Play CEO Vincent Low.

"Potato Play's mission is to turn these gems into worldwide hits, using our expertise in product management and performance marketing."

Last month, Keywords Studios expanded into Singapore with a new office for its studio Electric Square. It opened with 13 employees, and is looking to expand to 50 staff by 2022.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

News Feb 14th, 2020

Middle Eastern games publishing platform Tamatem locks $3.5 million in funding

News Jul 17th, 2019

Merge Games opens $4 million indie games fund

Business & Production May 1st, 2019

Financing your indie games development studio - part four: Due diligence

Business & Production Apr 26th, 2019

Financing your indie games development studio - part three: Structuring an investment deal

Business & Production Apr 10th, 2019

Financing your indie games development studio - part two: The killer pitch

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies