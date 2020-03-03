Singapore-based mobile games publisher Potato Play raises $500,000 to expand operations

Singapore-based mobile games publisher Potato Play has raised $500,000 in a pre-seed funding round to help push Asia-developed games worldwide.

The round was led by Play Ventures, an early stage gaming VC fund. The money will be used specifically to grow Potato Play's marketing and product management team, as well as expand its partnership development in South Korea, Vietnam, and China.

Potato Play was founded by ex-members of Digital Chocolate, King, Microsoft Game Studios, and Gameloft. It has so far launched 20 games in the past year, accumulating over 10 million downloads.

Worldwide hits

"Asian games are dominating global top charts - more than half of the top 10 revenue grossing mobile games are made by established Asian developers. But startup studios in Asia face steep challenges in marketing and monetizing them, even in their home countries," said Potato Play CEO Vincent Low.

"Potato Play's mission is to turn these gems into worldwide hits, using our expertise in product management and performance marketing."

Last month, Keywords Studios expanded into Singapore with a new office for its studio Electric Square. It opened with 13 employees, and is looking to expand to 50 staff by 2022.