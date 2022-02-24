Potato Play raises $5 million, launches Merge Restaurant

Singapore-based Potato Play has revealed that it has raised $5 million from its latest funding round to launch and scale its new casual puzzle game, Merge Restaurant.



Investors in the round included Everblue Management, Play Ventures, Atlas Ventures, and Beenext. The recent funding round brings the firm's total amount raised to date to almost $7.3 million, following two earlier funding rounds that cumulatively raised $2.25 million.

Merge Restaurant launched globally today, February 24 2022, but Potato Play has claimed that the game already has a "dedicated player base" and other "very promising" metrics from its soft launch period.

The growing market

"We’re thrilled to welcome our new investor partners and humbled by the continued confidence shown by our follow-on investors," said Potato Play co-founder and CEO Vincent Low.

"With Merge Restaurant's promising metrics and this new infusion of capital, we're kicking into the next gear with its global launch."

Play Ventures founding partner Henric Suuronen commented: "In the past year the casual merge market has continued to grow both in size and importance. The experienced team at Potato Play has captured the emerging merge puzzle segment with a very high quality and innovative game with excellent metrics.

