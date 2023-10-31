News

Casual games hub Playbite nabs $1 million in funding

US-based company aims to expand on its userbase of "several hundred thousand" monthly active users

Date Type Companies involved Size
October 31st, 2023 investment Playbite $1m
By , Head of Content

US-based Playbitehas received $1 million in funding to develop a casual games hub on mobile and web.

As reported by Gamesbeat, the investment round was led by Grishin Robotics and also included M25, Tundra Ventures, Capitalize VC and Magic Fund.

Playbite is already available on the App Store, Google Play and the web, and currently features 42 single and multiplayer titles within the app.

Play for prizes

The platform is monetised through ads, in-app purchases and a Playbite+ subscription that removes ads completely. As well as playing games, users can win prizes such as gift cards, plushies and consoles.

Playbite currently hosts “several hundred thousand” monthly active users, which the company hopes to build on with its new investment.

“We want to be ubiquitous with casual games on your phone, just as Spotify is ubiquitous,” said Kafie.

“It’s not just a game, but a platform with a lot of games that everyone from a teenager to a grandparent can enjoy.”


Craig Chapple
Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

