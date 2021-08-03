News

Spanish casual startup Unusuall raises $3.6 million, led by Garena

Date Type Companies involved Size
August 3rd, 2021 investment UnusuAll $3.6m
Spanish startup Unusuall has raised $3.6 million (€3 million) in seed funding, which was led by Free Fire publisher Garena.

Unusuall was co-founded in 2020 by former King Barcelona head of studio David Picon and former principal games designer Fatima Monllor, alongside Olga del Pozo who possesses more than 20 years experience as a creative director. While at King, both Picon and Monllor worked on accelerating King's entrance into the midcore genre.

Unusuall's goal is to create casual mobile games with more social and more exciting experiences. It plans to use the investment to build out its team. It hopes to add more than 20 staff over the next 12 months across all game development disciplines.

Extend reach

"We are an unusual company, and our games will be unusual too," commented CEO Picon.

"Unusuall's team experience will allow us to create innovative games for casual players by delivering deeper and highly accessible social game experiences. We are excited to have Garena as a partner and investor, and with its support, extend the reach of our games to millions of players."

The decision to invest in Unusuall isn't the first time Garena, which is part of Singapore-based internet giant SEA, has funded startups. It was also part of the $8 million Series A round for San Francisco casual mobile developer Double Loop back in May 2021.

Of course, such activity has itself been funded by the continuing success of shooter Fire Free, which was the most downloaded game in 2019 and 2020. It was also the top-grossing battle royale game in the US, estimated to have generated over $100 million during Q1 2021.


