Double Loop raises $8 million for its first game for unconsidered gamers

Takes total funding to $10.5 million

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 24th, 2021 investment Double Loop Games
Garena
Hiro Capital
London Venture Partners
Riot Games 		$8m
By , Contributing Editor

San Francisco startup Double Loop has closed an $8 million Series A funding round.

It was led by Hiro Capital with participation from Garena [Free Fire] and Riot Games [League of Legends] and existing investors such as LVP.

As part of the deal, Hiro’s Cherry Freeman will join the board of directors.

Double Loop raised a $2.5 million seed round in February 2020.

Debut soon due

The developer is working on what it calls ‘an innovative hybrid puzzle game with a deep social world’.

It says its target audience is people who don’t consider themselves gamers.

“Games bring us moments of joy, essential social connections, and are part of the fabric of our everyday lives -- and this past year has made it clear that our relationship to games will only increase,” said Double Loop’s CEO Emily Greer.

“As a group of games entrepreneurs at Hiro Capital, we admire Double Loop’s mission to build games for everyone that are artfully crafted, delightfully accessible and socially engaging,” added Freeman.

As part of the funding, Double Loop is expanding its team.

You can see open positions on its website.


Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

