PGC Digital: Tencent's largest player base is female in Honor of Kings

Tencent's largest player base for mobile MOBA Honor of Kings has been confirmed as female at 54 per cent.

This was revealed by Apptutti marketing manager Aaron Denford (via a report released by the Shanghai Online Games Association) during his talk at PocketGamer Connects Digital on 'Opportunities in the Chinese Mobile Market' and 'How to Prepare for a Successful Launch'.

The number of female gamers in Honor of Kings totalled 367 million for the month of February 2020, representing an increase of 6.47 per cent month on month.

Moreover, the consumption of female players jumped by 13.5 per cent throughout the first half of 2019 to reach ¥24.2 billion ($3.5 billion), according to ChinaJoy.

China dominance

When it comes to stats regarding the Chinese market as a whole, it was confirmed that more than half of people in the country are playing mobile games at 691 million, with an estimated revenue of $37.9 billion. This is expected to grow to $42 billion by 2021.

Globally, the Chinese market makes up approximately 27 per cent of all games spending, while esports now accumulates $6 billion in revenue from China alone.

AppTutti recently revealed that a number of mobile games are "exploiting" the coronavirus term through SEO on the App Store.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can read up on all the tracks taking place through the week here.